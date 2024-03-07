WATCH: UK proposed trophy ban to negatively affect SADC region

Nqobile Bhebhe in Gaborone, Botswana

THE Botswana Wildlife Producers Association (BWPA) says the proposed ban on trophy hunting by the United Kingdom would likely provoke a negative domino effect that could cripple Southern Africa’s wildlife and tourism economy.

The organization, which represents close to 80 percent of the game ranch owners and all hunting operators in Botswana has raised concern on the planned move.

British legislators in the House of Commons are this month set to debate a Bill designed to close out trophy hunting imports in that country.

Trophy hunting is defined as a practice of killing large animals such as elephants, lions and tigers for sport. Hunters often keep the heads or other parts of the animals for prestigious display.

After the defeat of a similar effort at the House of Lords last year, Labour’s John Spellar has launched a Private Members Bill to ban hunting trophies.

If passed, the move would prevent British hunters from importing the body parts of lions, elephants and giraffes – the animals that fetch significant foreign currency revenue, Zimbabwe included.

Briefing journalists from Zimbabwe, Namibia and South in Gaborone on Thursday morning, BWPA chairman, Mr Leonard Matengi said the hunting sector attracts a massive 4,5 billion pula per annum.

However, beyond monetary losses that it might incur if the bill sails through, the ripple effects across Southern African countries are worrying.

“There is a huge ripple effect that this bill will have if it sails through,” said Mr Matenje.

“Other countries in the West will follow suit. For instance Belgium is working on a similar bill. More importantly, Southern African countries will also be targeted.”

BWPA chief executive officer, Mr Isaac Theophilus weighed in saying Southern Africa should be given a chance to manage its resources sustainable.

“We in Southern Africa are saying, we should not be punished for good management practices. We don’t bother European countries about what they do with their resources. They should let us use our own resources sustainably,” said Mr Theophilus.

The association said there is no evidence that hunting and poaching in Botswana or elsewhere in Southern Africa are leading to species decline to levels of endangering or extinction in the wild as being claimed.

“The majority of people in Botswana were in favour of the review of the hunting ban and the reinstatement of hunting as per findings of the Cabinet Sub-committee on the Hunting Ban Social Dialogue of June 2018.

“We urge the people of Europe and the UK to consult with the true people of Africa before implementing bans that threaten our efforts to successfully manage our wildlife resources,” it noted in a press statement.