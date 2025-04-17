UK to showcase strategic partnerships at 2025 ZITF

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The British Embassy is expected to showcase a series of high-impact initiatives at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo next week, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Zimbabwe.

Having returned to the premier business exhibition in 2022 after a 20-year absence, the embassy is once again set to make a notable presence.

This year, it will exhibit under the theme “Partnerships for Growth” showcasing collaborations that are bolstering economic resilience and fostering mutual prosperity.

“The British Embassy will host a UK Pavilion at the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), highlighting impactful UK-Zimbabwe partnerships that are advancing growth in trade, investment, education, renewable energy and sports,” the embassy said in a statement.

The UK Pavilion will spotlight key initiatives such as the support of horticultural exports including sugar snap peas and blueberries through the Horticulture Development Council (HDC), as well as the provision of US$10 million in agribusiness loans facilitated by NMB Bank and British International Investment (BII).

Renewable energy will also feature prominently, with Africa GreenCo showcasing UK-backed investments in sustainable power solutions. In the education sector, the pavilion will promote UK higher education through initiatives led by the British Council and UK scholarship programmes.

A major cultural and sporting milestone will also be celebrated: the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe’s national cricket team, the Chevrons, to the United Kingdom.

This marks Zimbabwe’s first bilateral cricket tour to England since 2003, following renewed engagements between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The tour includes a historic four-day men’s Test match scheduled for 28–31 May 2025.

This year’s ZITF, themed “Blue Sapphire” in honour of its enduring legacy, runs under the banner “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

The 2025 edition is expected to draw significant local and international participation, reflecting Zimbabwe’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable industrial growth.