Ukraine-Russia latest: Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine as US closes Kyiv embassy over attack threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine yesterday, setting out new conditions under which the country would consider using its arsenal.

The doctrine now says an attack from a non-nuclear state, if backed by a nuclear power, will be treated as a joint assault on Russia.

The update was proposed in September and rubber stamped on Tuesday, the 1,000th day of the war with Ukraine.

The change follows Washington’s decision on Monday to allow Ukraine to fire long-range US missiles into Russia, who warned of “an appropriate and tangible” response.

On Tuesday morning, a strike – confirmed to have used US long-range missiles – targeted the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine to the north.

With the changes, the doctrine now says that a large attack on Russia with conventional missiles, drones or aircraft could meet the criteria for a nuclear response, as could an attack on Belarus or any critical threat to Russia’s sovereignty.

Any aggression against Russia by a state which is a member of a coalition would also be seen by Moscow as aggression from the whole group.

Putin has threatened the use of nuclear weapons before, and Ukraine has criticised it as “nuclear sabre-rattling” to deter its allies from providing further support.