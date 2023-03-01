Ukraine war frustrates Zimbabwe diamond sales

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S diamond sector contributions decreased by 35 percent to US$147 million last year compared to US$227,5 million in 2021 largely due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid limited domestic marketing of the gem.

Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, Mr Pfungwa Kunaka, told stakeholders during a recent meeting in Bulawayo that the country was not marketing and selling the precious gem for the better part of last year.

He said the Government was now reworking its marketing strategy, which proved to be appealing after resuming marketing in the last few months of the year.

“For the better part of 2022, we did not market or sell diamonds but towards the end of the year we managed to open up and the value in terms of what we marketed improved,” said Mr Kunaka.

“A total of US$147 million was realised from diamonds in 2022 compared to US$227,5 million in 2021.

This represents a decrease of 35 percent due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West and Covid-19 induced restrictions in China, rising inflation, interest rates, and the volatile stock market, the trading of diamonds was affected.”

In 2019, Zimbabwe set out on an ambitious drive to more than quadruple mining sector revenue by hauling minerals worth US$12 billion by 2023. However, Mr Kunaka said the overall performance of the mining sector last year attained US$5,4 billion.

Turning to key diamond projects, and this year, Mr Kunaka said the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) commissioned a 450 tons per hour metallurgical process plant.

He said ZCDC has since ramped up production, which saw them surpass their 2021 target of two million carats.

“ZCDC is projected to produce 4,6 million carats of diamonds per annum in 2023, which translates to US$396 million,” said Mr Kunaka.

One of the diamond companies, Alrosa Zimbabwe is already undertaking exploration in Malipati area near Beitbridge in Matabeleland South and it commissioned a diamond washing plant with a capacity of one tonne per hour of ore.

“RioZim Murowa diamonds greenfields diamond plant construction is now complete. The expansion will see Murowa processing 500 000 tonnes per month from 190 000 tonnes per month,” said the permanent secretary. “RioZim Murowa diamonds is projected to produce 562, 966 carats of diamonds per annum.”

Zimbabwe is the vice chair of the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) — a global body of diamond-producing nations, which has 52 participants, representing 82 countries with the European Union and its member states counting as a single participant.

Apart from being vice chair of KP, a global body that sets out the requirements for controlling rough diamond production and trade, Zimbabwe is also vice chair of the Africa Diamond Producers’ Association (ADPA).

In both bodies, Zimbabwe will assume full chairmanship this year in a remarkable feat for a country that over a decade ago was facing challenges in the export of its diamonds.