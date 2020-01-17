UK’s worst paedophile ‘strangled to death’

A paedophile who abused hundreds of children died after allegedly being strangled with a guitar string and then having condoms stuffed down his throat, it has been reported.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on October 13 last year.

It is also claimed he was fatally stabbed with a makeshift blade.

Reports have emerged that the sex abuser was strangled in his own prison cell.

A source said: “He wasn’t just stabbed. He was strangled with a guitar string.”

Earlier this week, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering Huckle, who was considered one of Britain’s worst paedophiles.

Humberside Police said officers say they have passed a file to prosecutors for consideration.

They issued a short statement that said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at HMP Full Sutton on October 13 2019. A file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and we are awaiting their decision regarding charges.”

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years. The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself “Pedopoints” for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web. — The Mirror