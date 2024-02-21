Ultimate 4×4 unveils Greatjoy Hlats as their first brand ambassador

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

GREATJOY “Hlats”, a multi-talented artiste and entertainer, has been unveiled as the first brand ambassador for Ultimate 4×4, a leading vehicle repair company in Zimbabwe.

The partnership is a remarkable achievement for Hlats, who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his acting, hosting, and singing skills. It also demonstrates Ultimate 4×4’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the automotive sector.

Ultimate 4×4 announced the news on social media.

“We are delighted to welcome our special Brand New Ambassador to the company and the team that believes we always go BEYOND THE EXTRA MILE! We are thrilled to take this journey with Greatjoy Hlats.”

Hlats, who was born Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, shared his excitement and joy about his new role with Ultimate 4×4.

“It brings me great joy to be recognised and honoured by such a prestigious company, especially considering the stark contrast between the entertainment industry and the vehicle repair sector. Being an ambassador for Ultimate 4×4 not only reinforces their reputation as a trusted partner in vehicle repair but also serves as an inspiration for their team to strive for continuous improvement as the company seeks to grow in Zimbabwe,” he said.

This is not the first time Hlats has been chosen as a brand ambassador, as he also represents Believe Apparel, a clothing line. His association with different companies shows his versatility and strong brand as an artiste. Hlats believes in using his talent as a medium to communicate and serve a purpose, aligning with the vision and core values of the companies he work with.

As the brand ambassador for Ultimate 4×4, Hlats plays a vital role in showcasing the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

His involvement with the company will also boost its industry connections, opening up new opportunities for growth and ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in vehicle repair and automotive technology.

Hlats said corporate endorsements are crucial for creatives in Zimbabwe, as they provide financial support and help them maintain their relevance in their fields.

He reflected on the year 2023, which he described as both humbling and overwhelming. He achieved significant growth in the entertainment space, landing new roles in television and earning national nominations.

He also had the privilege of hosting shows and events attended by influential figures such as the Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Tongai Mnangagwa. – @MbuleloMpofu