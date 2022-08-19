Umahlekisa Comedy Club ushers in Enkundleni yamajida

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDY merchants, Umahlekisa Comedy Club have responded to the nascent scourge of depression and suicide through the establishment of a men’s round table discussion called Enkundleni yamajida.

Beginning this Sunday, the discussion will commence with actor and poet Prince Mazilankatha Ncube also known as Dr Gasolo officiating at a residence in Cowdray Park in the afternoon.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club founder Ntando Van Moyo said such platforms have been long overdue since depression and suicide are wantonly claiming lives, even among creatives.

“A lot of suicidal tendencies are creeping up lately as many people are feeling the heat and buckling under the pressures of life. Most of the time, people fail to get help because they cannot afford therapy sessions so we’re bringing a platform where people can come and discuss diverse issues that they face on a daily basis.

“Men will share tips while enjoying ice-cold beer, food and live football,” Van Moyo said.

“At Enkundleni yamajida, we’ll use humour and art to bring relief to troubled souls as people share their different experiences and tips to help each other get through the day. Sometimes, people find comfort in numbers and are not comfortable sharing their problems with strangers as they are bound to feel judged.”

Van Moyo said this initiative is set to grow and be held twice a month where couples, women, and young people will have tailor-made discussion topics for them going forward.

“Besides the obvious, we also want to promote kasi tourism so that people visit our suburbs and get to know more about these places,” he said. – @eMKlass_49