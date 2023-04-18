Umahlekisa Entertainment spearheads Ekasi Independence Celebrations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HUMOUR specialists, Umahlekisa Entertainment is not all about comedy but is all about bringing people together irrespective of location.

These are the sentiments shared by its director Ntando Van Moyo as the organisation spearheads localised Independence Day celebrations.

Umahlekisa Entertainment Hub at Cowdray Park’s Ema4 is hosting Ekasi Independence celebrations today with the slogan “Born To Be Free Ekasi”.

Moyo told Chronicle Showbiz that the Independence Day celebrations should not leave anyone behind.

“We are bringing the celebrations to those who cannot make it to the chosen national venues. So the spirit of independence stays alive. We need to have such community-based celebrations to complement the national galas. We need to keep the peace and encourage young people, the born-frees to protect the gains of independence.

“We also need to keep cultivating the culture of promoting young local artistes from grassroots level in their communities so they can inspire other young people towards positive behaviour so they can shun substance abuse,” he said.

Entertainment will be provided by Bleck Hit, Miss D, Dalu Da Comedian, Da KUDU, Fortville Studios, Sgoqa, Chichie The Poet Queen. – @MbuleloMpofu