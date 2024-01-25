Umakorokoza assaulted and pushed to death in Midlands mine shaft

Midlands Bureau

A 36-YEAR-Old artisanal miner died after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed into a 30-meter-deep disused mine shaft.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on Monday at around 7 PM in Shurugwi.

“The now deceased Decide Sibanda and Markos Ncube who are artisanal miners at Blue Bird mine Dija, Shurugwi, were walking around the mine when they saw Prosper Moyo (36) seated under a tree,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Sibanda allegedly confronted Moyo asking why he was still in the mine area after he was told to leave by the owner.

He said a misunderstanding ensued between the two.

“It is alleged, that Prosper Moyo charged towards Decide Sibanda, grabbed him by the collar, and pushed him to the ground. Decide Sibanda fell headlong into an open disused 30-meter-deep shaft. The suspect fled into the darkness after committing the offence,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the following day other artisanal miners managed to retrieve Sibanda’s body from the shaft.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of Prosper Moyo of 471 ZBS Shurugwi to approach any police station,” he said.