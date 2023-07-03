Umdala Wethu Gala lives up to billing

Arts Reporter

Thousands of people thronged Maphisa Shopping Centre in Matabeleland South for the Umdala Wethu Gala on Saturday in celebration of the 24th anniversary of the death of former Vice President and veteran nationalist Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

The all-night gala brought diversity to local culture and heritage from artists.

Dr Nkomo died on July 1, 1999, at the age of 82 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, receiving arguably the largest send-off at the national shrine.

The gala, which was beamed live on ZBC TV, started off with various traditional groups from Bulawayo putting up a scintillating performance, clad in their traditional attire, celebrating and imitating the late Dr Nkomo’s life.

They took turns showcasing their talent in poetry, music and dance.

Some noted that the gala gave upcoming artists a chance to prove their mantle.

Speaking at the gala, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Edgar Moyo, said the event was a milestone and honour for Matopo District coming from President Mnangagwa who facilitated the event as part of celebration of the late liberation icon’s life.

“Let me acknowledge that this is a milestone for Matopo,” he said. “It brings back memories of the old man (Cde Nkomo), freshening our minds. The reflections that we have of the life of the icon in the liberation struggle is a safe place character, larger than life character and dedicated to this country.

“Dr Nkomo branded himself as a unifier and what we are experiencing today is the manifestation of the love that we still have of him. The significance of the gala means that he was a man of culture, even his style of dressing depicted how he loved his culture.

“The symbolism of his gala is bringing the connection between people. The message is sent and we are happy that even the younger generations are resonating with what they are hearing, be it poetry or music.

They all are telling a story and music brings out the narrative.”

Thirteen-year-old Andrea Sibanda, better known as “Andrea The Vocalist,” performed his hit songs, including the crowd favourite, “Uhambo” which features Aubrey Qwana.

The talented teenager led the crowd in the sing-along for the Uhambo tune.

Afro-jazz, acapella, traditional and imbube singer Jeys Marabini had a good day in the office as he rekindled memories with his yesteryear hits.

He interacted well with the fans as he dished out songs such as “Ngizobuyela” and “Ubambolwami.”

Sandra Ndebele also put up a scintillating act with her band as they entertained the crowd.

On the sungura front, Romeo Gasa represented well as he managed to keep the fans on their feet.

Seasoned gospel musicians Sabastian Magacha and Mathias Mhere had to make sure fans had to have “holy” vibes as they managed to serenade them with their popular praise and worship songs.

Energetic Roki did not disappoint as he presented a well-polished and choreographed act.

It was the song “Patati Patata” which drove the fans into a frenzy as everyone danced to the tune.

The gala saw a good line up of artists taking turns during their 20 minutes segments.

The list included Tambaoga, Lozikeyi, Chief Hwenje, LMG Choir, Mzoe 7, Ndux Junior, Chase Skuza, Clement Magwaza, DT Bio Mudimba and Police Band.