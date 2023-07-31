Umguza 4-Day cleaning exercise

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

UMGUZA district will be hosting a four-day cleaning campaign which will cover four major highways that lead out of Bulawayo from Tuesday to Friday.

The district environmental officer for Umguza district, Mr David Maunze, said the campaign part of the national clean-up that is done every first Friday of the month. However, he said Umguza will conduct it in a space of four days to cover a larger portion of the district.

“The clean-up is usually conducted on the first Friday of the month according to the Presidential declaration of 2018 but for August we are doing it differently to cover 4 days so as to have a greater mileage in cleaning our highways,” he said.

The clean-up activities will kick start tomorrow in the early hours of the day.

“The roads that will be cleaned include; Bulawayo- Harare, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, Bulawayo-Gwanda and Bulawayo-Airport roads

Clean-up activities will be from 8 am to 10 am,” he added.