Umguza RDC develops Ntabazinduna into a smart city, industrial corridor taking shape, 2 000 housing stands pegged

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

UMGUZA Rural District Council is developing Ntabazinduna area into a smart city with an Industrial corridor on the Ntabazinduna road turn off from Bulawayo- Harare road already taking shape.

Speaking during the commissioning of the resurfaced and tarred 2km Ntabazinduna road which was recently officiated by the deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira, who was representing Minister Daniel Garwe, Umguza RDC engineer Queen Masocha said they have also pegged 2 000 residential stands which will further boost revenue inflows.

“Ntabazinduna is poised to be developed into a smart city, and that project is included in the newly approved master plan for Umguza District. Development of an industrial corridor is already taking shape while 2 000 residential stands have been pegged,” said Eng Masocha.

She said the district was also working on its road network for ease of doing business and accessibility which come with smart city development.

The district has a road network of 1 200km with the local authority superintending over 740km of the network.

The target for the year 2024 under the ERRP2 is 370km of road network across the district whose scope will be maintenance grading, gravelling and construction of drainage structures,” she said.

Umguza RDC becomes the second local authority in Matabeleland North province to embark on a smart city project after Bubi announced a similar plan for Nkenyane, about 23km from Bulawayo.