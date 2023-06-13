Umguza RDC distributes refuse bags to residents

Umguza RDC distributes refuse bags to residents

UMGUZA Rural District Council will be distributing refuse collection bins on June 16 to Mbundane residents at their offices.

In a statement the chief executive officer said the refuse bins will be given only to residents who are up to date with land levy payments.

“The council will distribute the refuse collection bins only to residents who are up to date with land levy payments on a first come first serve basis. Proof of property ownership will be required,” read the statement.

