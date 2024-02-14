Umguza Rural District Council holds master plan inception workshop to enhance service delivery in line with national blueprint

Delegates, including Umguza councilors, Chiefs, and other stakeholders, follow proceedings during the Umguza Rural District Council Masterplan inception program

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

UMGUZA Rural District Council is today holding a master plan inception workshop in line with the call to action, no compromise to service delivery blueprint.

The blueprint for local authorities was launched by President Mnangagwa in November last year and aims at ensuring improved service delivery by local authorities as the country surges toward an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The President directed all local authorities to have operative master plans by June 30 this year.

In giving the directive, President Mnangagwa said developing and abiding by a master plan is key to the sound management of every local authority, adding that it enables the local authority to develop to its full potential.

In attendance at the workshop being held at a City hotel are councillors, Umguza staff, traditional chiefs, and various stakeholders from the district