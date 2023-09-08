Umguza set for Electricity Disruption

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

WESTERN suburbs in Umguza District will experience a power outage on September 9, 2023 due to a cable fault.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has assured residents that efforts are underway to swiftly restore full electricity service.

Affected areas include:

Customers from Shiloh Substation, Umguza Substation, Nyamandlovu Substation, Airport, Arda Balu Irrigation, Hamara Farm, Nyamandlovu Hospital, Rochester Pumps, Imbizo Barracks and surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.