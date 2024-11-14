Umjolo, Disaster Holiday, Netflix unveils new films, series from South Africa

The festive season is heating up as Netflix recently revealed a first look at several South African films and a series at MIP Africa.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s vice president of Content for the Middle East and Africa, introduced the new slate, highlighting the platform’s “ongoing commitment to delivering authentic local stories from South Africa across a variety of formats and genres.”

Among the line-up are a South African edition of the popular international reality show Love Never Lies, a new installment in the Happiness franchise, a four-part anthology of feature films, and an exciting new film titled Disaster Holiday.

“We are incredibly excited to continue strengthening our relationships with our production partners in South Africa and bringing diverse and authentic local stories by local storytellers to our local and global audiences,” said Amadasun.

“We have seen South African stories not only be loved locally, but they have also found a fandom in many countries around the world. This is only a small taste of what’s to come next on Netflix as we continue our work to bring local South African and international stories to entertain our 278 million members around the world.”

Below are the Netflix titles from South Africa:

Love Never Lies: South Africa

“The South African edition of the international reality show produced by Rapid Blue focuses on six couples who must test their trust with an eye-scanning lie detector. In this reality series, deception costs money, and the truth comes with a prize,” says the show description. The episodes were released on November 29.

Happiness Is

“First, there was Happiness Is a 4 Letter Word, then came Happiness Ever After and in October, Netflix premiered Happiness is. The romantic comedy franchise continues the story of a group of friends who will are forced to face the weaknesses in each other and their bond,” says Netflix. “Will they succeed in being happy for each other and overcome the struggle to find happiness in themselves? Produced by Blingola Media and a women-led production team, the film is produced by Lesedi Siswana, with Bongiwe Selane serving as creative and executive producer.”

Umjolo

“Coming from Stained Glass TV, producers of some of the most watched shows in South Africa, comes a four-part anthology of feature films under the name banner Umjolo that will launch every month until February 2025,” according to the streamer. “The first film, Umjolo: The Gone Girl, tells the story of a young woman with the perfect boyfriend, loving, supportive, attentive and attractive. When she gets engaged to him, she is on top of the world, until a doctor’s appointment changes everything.” Umjolo: The Gone Girl landed on Netflix on November 8.

Disaster Holiday

“The holiday season will not be complete without a fun-filled and hillarious offering from Burnt Onion Productions, the creators of hit Netflix titles How to Ruin Christmas, How to Ruin Love, Lobola Man, and Seriously Single,” the streamer teases. “This holiday season, the Ramaphakela siblings will bring fans a brand-new film, Disaster Holiday, which tells the story of a career-driven workaholic, who sets out to prove he is a perfect father and husband by taking his dysfunctional family on an impromptu holiday. Directed by Rethabile Ramaphakela in her second directorial role for a feature film, the holiday hilarity will commence on Netflix on December 13.

