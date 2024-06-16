Umkhathi Theatre Works brings history to life for students

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN a powerful blend of art and education, Umkhathi Theatre Works will be staging “Ihloka”, a historical play that recounts the Ndebele uprising against colonialism on July 5 at Eveline High School.

This production is specifically tailored for students, aiming to enlighten them about their rich heritage and correct common misconceptions.

Umkhathi Theatre Works director, Matesu Dube told Chronicle Showbiz that Ihloka is of historical relevance.

“Ihloka is a historical play about the Ndebele uprising against colonialism after the disappearance of King Lobengula. We are staging this play as a history lesson for students, it is important for our children know our history so that we correct some misconceptions. There is no future without history, the students need to know that our forefathers did not just fold their hands when colonialism took place, they fought for their land and cattle even though the white man had superior weapons,” he said.

This production marks a significant milestone in Umkhathi Theatre Works’ journey, as they shift their focus from general audience productions to targeted shows for students.

This diversification has enabled the company to reach a broader range of age groups, solidifying their commitment to making theatre accessible to all.

Theatre lovers can expect more exciting projects from Umkhathi, including the revival of “Nkulumane”, a historical play written by Christopher Mlalazi, slated for the last quarter of the year.

As part of the Assitej Zimbabwe movement, Umkhathi Theatre Works is dedicated to promoting theatre for young audiences, recognising its potential as a powerful learning tool.

