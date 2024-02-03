Umkhathi Theatre Works in female dancers recruitment drive

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

TRADITIONAL music and dance group, Umkhathi Theatre Works is booking female dancers ready to be auditioned for a spot in becoming new members of the group.

Auditions are to be held at Salukazi Performing Arts Centre in Njube from 19 to 23 February and bookings are ongoing.

When it comes to local traditional music and dance groups, Umkhathi Theatre Works stands as a giant and has been a cultural ambassador beyond the country’s borders.

Umkhathi Theatre Works’ Director, Matesu Dube said the recruitment drive has been necessitated by the group’s inability to tie down female dancers.

“We need ladies that we will train and be members of the group. In the past years, we have been having challenges with female members which is why we have been having guest female performers for our shows from groups that include IYASA and Hloseni Arts.

“Most female dancers say our kind of performances are difficult to master that’s why most of the time we opted for guest artists. So, this year we would like to recruit ladies and train them though we will continue with our relationship with other dance companies as well,” he said.

In future, Dube said the ensemble hopes to launch its new dance show, Ubuntu later this year. – @MbuleloMpofu