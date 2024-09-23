Umkhathi’s Ishmael “Litshe” Muvhingi dies

Langalakhe Mabena

SEASONED all-rounder artiste Ishmael “Litshe” Muvhingi has died.

The Emakhandeni-bred performer who was part of the globetrotting ensemble Umkhathi Theatre Works, died last night (22 September 2024).

Matesu Dube who is the founder of Umkhathi confirmed the death of Muvhingi who was also known as Stone.

“We are mourning the death of our fellow colleague and brother Ishmael Muvhingi who died last night. The cause of his death is not yet established. Mourners are gathered at 3011 Emakhandeni near Mawunga shops,” said Matesu.

Fellow artiste Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo bid farewell to Litshe describing him as a selfless performer who gave everything to the arts fraternity.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of our dear friend, son-in-law, colleague, and a giant in the performing arts, Ishmael “Stone” Litshe Muvhingi. His talent, energy, and larger-than-life presence touched so many lives, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

“Stone’s passion for the arts was not just a profession, it was his life’s calling. His extroverted nature brought joy, creativity, and light into every room he entered, making him a force to be reckoned with in the world of performing arts. His legacy will continue to inspire many.

“Our hearts go out to his family during this unimaginably difficult time. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May Stone’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory continue to shine brightly in our hearts,” said Moyoxide.