Umlando hit-maker Toss to perform in Byo, Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

YANOS sensation Pholoso Masombuka, affectionately known as Toss of the hit single “uMlando” is billed to perform in Bulawayo and Gwanda this month.

The artiste known for the track that broke the internet accompanied by a dance will first make his way to the mining town of Gwanda where he will perform at Phoenix Tshisanyama on May 24. He will be supported by MTKay Ntwana, Blvck Operator, Oskis and Sida.

The following day, Africa Day, Toss will stage a show in the heart of Bulawayo at Palace Hotel where he will perform alongside fast-rising songstress DJ Fiffie Cindrella, DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho. The event will be hosted by Kikki Dinaj and Mr Jaiva.

Organiser of the Gwanda show, DTL Records director Dee Nosh said: “The hype for the gig is crazy and we’re prepared to leave lasting memories to party lovers in Gwanda and surrounding areas.”

Organiser of the Bulawayo gig, Boss Wellaz said: “As it’ll be Africa Day, we decided to celebrate with an artiste who’s loved across Africa. We have a few locals on the lineup to spice up the day as we bring about unity as Africans.” – @mthabisi_mthire