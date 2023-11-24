Umnikazi Wempuphu ready to reap RoilBAA rewards

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

TOMORROW, battle lines of artistic proportions will be drawn as creative minds face off in the seventh edition of the annual Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs).

The awards ceremony is taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

Pitted in the battle for supremacy will be social media comedian and laughter expert Umnikazi Wempuphu (born Shaun Fusire). His comical content in social media corridors landed him his first RoilBAAs nomination under the Outstanding Comedian category.

For the prestigious gong, Umnikazi Wempuphu will have his hands full, tussling with skit comedian Mahlalela Mahlalela as well as stand-up comedians, Mbongeni Ignatius, and Dalu The Comedian.

Umnikazi Wempuphu said the nomination has challenged him to improve his content as he is set to face some of the “best” comedians in the region.

“I’m happy to be nominated with some of the best comedians we have in Zimbabwe. It shows that my work is being recognised and that will help me improve my art and work harder,” he said.

“Umnikazi Wempuphu”, a street word referring to a breadwinner, hustler, or provider, has pushed the comedian to rise above mental health issues and be the therapy that young people need.

“Due to the number of mental health issues among young people, I was inspired to do comedy. They are a vulnerable population and face many challenges including unemployment, and drug and substance abuse — pressures that lead them to be depressed so sharing jokes and laughing can help one forget about what they are going through.

“Also, my brother Moffat Tshuma inspired me to be a comedian, as well as the late Ngu Fidelis Trust Mdluli and Ishmael Jayden Mdluli. They helped me improve my content,” said the comedian.

To ensure a holistic approach to art, Umnikazi Wempuphu has added acting, events directing, and song composition to his artistic arsenal.

“I appeared in a short film ‘A Trap of Trade’ which talks about 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, a Zizoe Motion and Plan International production. The film features Chichi The Poetic Queen, Ronald Stone, and Patience Slavet Sthole,” said Umnikazi Wempuphu.

The comedian also has a knack for entrepreneurship, being the co-founder of The Gallivanters Travel Agency, a team-building company that provides specialist countrywide team-building events with focal points being health and safety standards.

Musically, he has worked with Mzoe7 on the nascent “Kungcono” song, Innora, Tsuroz, AmaPirates, Nyathi Sir, and TnS Boiz.

It remains to be known who will be the reaper tomorrow with a car up for grabs for the RoilBAAs People’s Choice winner. — @MbuleloMpofu