Umthombo Wolwazi TV academic channel goes live

­Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UMTHOMBO Wolwazi Tv, a new online academic channel recently premiered its first episode as it moves to educate learners who have been affected by the ongoing pandemic as schools are still closed.

The 17-minute programme was broadcast last Wednesday through a pre-recorded session on the Dingani Bookshop and Stationery website, YouTube and social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) pages.

The educational programme is expected to cover the entire secondary and high school education curriculum with time with the first episode having covered ‘A’ Level Heritage Studies.

Witness Dingani, the brains behind the programme said: “For the first episode, we started with opportunities for students doing Heritage Studies, their career prospects and entry requirements.

“We also unpacked the syllabus content before delving into actual content.”

He said in order to make the lessons interactive, they are conducting question and answer sessions.

This desire to keep learners informed, Dingani said, has led to the corporate world chipping in and offering things like a venue for shooting the pre-recorded sets.

He said a number of teachers have also expressed interest in joining in by teaching other subjects.

“We’ve been supported by the community as response has been positive, especially from the education fraternity. Most teachers have supported the initiative and have requested to offer lessons for other subjects.

“We are also working on taking some of our episodes to the Curriculum Development Union (CDU) for evaluation,” Dingani said.

They are also working on applying to ZBC for their programme to be aired on TV in order to accommodate those with no access to the Internet.

For now, the programmes will be premiered every Wednesday at 10am on the bookshop’s social media platform with plans underway to share them on WhatsApp.

