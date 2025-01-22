Umzingwane Dam recommissioned…Inflows into dams jump 13 percent

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has recommissioned Umzingwane Dam following significant inflows into the supply dam, which was decommissioned in November 2023 with just over four percent water while another decommissioned dam, Upper Ncema, is likely to be recommissioned soon.

Upper Ncema was decommissioned in October last year with its water levels at 2,03 percent. The council, however, said it will maintain the 132 hour water shedding regime as it monitors the supply dams’ water levels. It said cumulatively the water levels have increased by 13,07 percent due to the incessant rains being received across the country.

Hopes are high that improved inflows into the city’s supply dams will ease the water shortages that have forced council to ration water resulting in most suburbs receiving water once or twice a week.

“We have started pumping water from Umzingwane dam, which was decommissioned in November last year. The water from the dam is pumped to Ncema water works” said the council’s principal water engineer, Kwanele Sibanda.

He said both Umzingwane and Upper Ncema dams have received significant inflows and as such council could soon start pumping water from Upper Ncema.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Umzingwane Dam and noted that the water levels are high now compared to when it was decommissioned.

According to the latest dam levels report, Umzingwane Dam is 36,89 percent full, Insiza Mayfair is 42,28 percent full, Inyankuni is 19,27 percent full while Upper Ncema is 29,04 percent full with Lower Ncema at 14,74 percent full. Mtshabezi Dam tops at 64,26 percent full.

Eng Sibanda, however, said despite the significant inflows council will maintain the 132-hour water shedding regime until such a time that the supply dams have enough water to last the city the next 12 months.

Recently, council announced that it needs about US$30 million to undertake various projects for immediate water augmentation with the rehabilitation of clear water pump stations at Ncema and Fernhill requiring a highest amount of US$6,2 million.

According to the latest council minutes, US$2 million is needed for the completion of works on plants 1 and 2 at Aisleby Wastewater Works while US$2,1 million is needed to mitigate against non-revenue water (NRW) losses, which is as high as 46 percent of treated water.

Council has said it cannot account for all the water that it pumps due to derelict pipes, theft of water supply equipment and poor water metering system. Non-Revenue Water (NRW) is defined as water that is pumped but is subsequently lost or unaccounted for in the system.

Eventually, costs associated with theft, evaporation, faulty metering, poor data gathering and leakage are passed on to the ratepayer.

The city’s Director of Water and Sanitation, Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube, is on record saying there are various proposed alternatives and ongoing initiatives reflecting the city’s proactive approach to securing sustainable and long-term water resources.

He said several developmental partners had been approached with detailed project lists seeking urgent appeal for support.