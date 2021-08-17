Umzingwane District embraces vaccination drive

Tendai Rupapa in UMZINGWANE

MEMBERS of the community here have roundly concurred with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa that embracing vaccination is essential to stay safe from Covid-19 and pave way for the reopening of economic sectors that were closed as part of lockdown measures.

The First Lady who is the country’s health ambassador, is on a countrywide tour spearheading the vaccination awareness campaign.

Yesterday she met with the elderly, widows, widowers, the disabled and other vulnerable groups who all spoke with one voice that no one should be left behind in the ongoing vaccination drive to ensure herd immunity is attained and normalcy returns.

The interactive session, which also tackled juvenile delinquency, gender-based violence, teen pregnancies and nutrition among other issues, was held in strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

People were also being tested to avoid the spread of the virus.

Amai Mnangagwa decried the lack of parental guidance with the elderly saying this contributed to mischief in children, amid reports that some parents were forcing their children into prostitution due to greed.

The First Lady, who has a passion for the elderly and disadvantaged groups, also distributed food hampers, blankets and toiletries.

The awareness campaign came at a time when the country is battling a third wave of Covid-19 which has claimed millions of people across the globe.

On home soil, nearly 4 100 people have succumbed to the pandemic which was first detected here in March last year.

“Vana mbuya nana sekuru, I have come so that we discuss various issues, including Covid-19. I understand you all now know about this pandemic, but it is critical to continue reminding and conscientising each other about it because it is killing people. Kindly tell me what you know about it?” said the First Lady.

Mr William Ngwenya took the opportunity to praise the First Lady for her awareness campaign and vaccination drive which he said will help save lives.

“I want to thank you for coming here with the awareness campaign. Even here in rural communities, we are bearing brunt of the pandemic. It is here with us and we do not know when it will end,” he said.

Gogo Joice Ndlovu said to prevent the pandemic, people must always mask up, closing the nose and mouth.

In response, the First Lady reinforced the need for people to heed advice from health authorities to stay alive and safe.

“It is important to always mask up, washing hands and maintaining social distance. Do not cough in close proximity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) teaches about health the world over. It works with our Ministry of Health and Child Care and what we are learning here is what is being done globally. Now there is a special way to prevent this virus from attacking you with potency. What is this special way ana mbuya nana sekuru?” She asked.

Gogo Jesca Gumbo quipped: “We heard about the vaccine. Health authorities in our communities are encouraging us to be vaccinated at clinics near us. We are grateful that you have come to discuss with us about this deadly pandemic.

“Most people especially in rural communities dreaded vaccination due to misinformation which made them believe they would die once they were inoculated. However, we are happy Amai that you are correcting myths and misconceptions about Covid-19 and vaccination.

“Personally I was vaccinated and I want to encourage the nation to embrace the vaccination programme to ensure everyone survives and normalcy returns,” she said.

When the First Lady was gratified, she then invited those who were vaccinated to raise their hands, nearly everyone did so.

“I am glad that you are adhering to the teachings of health authorities and I thank you for that. The Government is running around sourcing vaccines so that it protects the whole nation.

“There are people who are going about spreading lies that once vaccinated you die. Such people do not have knowledge on health issues. Do not be fooled and do not trust every information posted on social media.

“Our Vice President, who is our Minister of Health, was the first to be vaccinated, followed by President Mnangagwa and Polad members. I was also vaccinated. I ignored false social media reports and got vaccinated. We are all alive and no one has died showing that all people speaking against vaccination are liars. I want to encourage you all to get the jab.

“We can free ourselves through vaccination. If others get vaccinated while others don’t and we keep on mixing, the disease will not end. Some countries are opening up all sectors that were closed because citizens are heeding instructions from WHO,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa urged those with underlying conditions to regularly visit health institutions and follow the advice of health personnel.

“I urge you to constantly visit your clinics for assessment of all health challenges affecting you and get treatment so that when you contract Covid-19, it won’t be vicious,” she said.

She implored the people to consume traditional foods to stay healthy. And also preserve them for future use.

“Do not gather in large numbers at funerals. It was reported that one family repatriated the body of a family member from South Africa for burial. They opened the coffin for body viewing and people contracted Covid-19 and died. I therefore urge you not to gather in numbers at funerals,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

She further spoke candidly against gender-based violence (GBV), teen pregnancies and drug and alcohol abuse.

“Some children dropped out of school due to pregnancies. As parents we want our children to complete their studies so that they look after us tomorrow and become our future leaders. Are you elders still playing your roles as advisors? We all want disciplined children and grandchildren,” she said.

Gogo Sthabile Mpofu complained that children in her community had become stubborn.

“In our community, the children do not listen and do not take kindly to being corrected. Especially if the child is not from your household, he/she does not want to be counselled by you,” she said.

The First Lady urged elders to remain steadfast in their role of counselling children.

“I urge you not to tire in training these children. Some are taking advantage of the law that if you beat me, I will get you arrested. They hide behind rights, but we want children who are respectful and listen to advice from elders,” said the First Lady.

On courtship, she said most marriages were collapsing because the parties rushed to stay together without training from elders.

“Most marriages are collapsing because these children are eloping without any teachings from their aunts, grandmothers or grandfathers. In the olden days, what did you do when luring a girl? What qualities did you look for?”

In response, Gogo Mangwenya said, “During our time we would literally run away the moment we met elders in the company of a member of the opposite sex. Nowadays these children do shameless things in the presence of elders,” she said while shaking her head.

Gogo Assa Ncube said in her youthful days, they would swim in rivers with boys without problems.

“While growing up we would swim with boys without harm. We would respect each other as sister and brother, but that is no longer the case. It’s now a tale of pregnancies. If you meet a boy in the bush today, tomorrow you sleep together and fall pregnant. By doing so, it means the person is uncultured,” she said.

The First Lady said the indiscipline in some children was due to lack of parental guidance.

“Some parents are partly to blame for the mischief. We have no time with our children. When some parents get home they spend a long time on social media without training children. Some parents force children into love relationships out of greed for money. I will come back with the Nharirire yeMusha programme to tackle this and see where we as parents are missing it.”

On donations, the First Lady said that her Angel of Hope Foundation was not Government-funded and had to mobilise its own resources to operate and cover the requirements of the needy.

“Angel of Hope Foundation has partners and mobilises resources from friends. What I have brought you today came from different partners. When we say the foundation has friends, we mean that it is not funded by Government.

“I even ask the President for help from his farm or personal savings. Even at the Vice President’s farm I go there asking for help to assist the less privileged,” she said before handing over the donations.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Abednico Ncube said the First Lady’s works had transformed communities in the province and around the country.

“Not only have we benefitted materially, but you have also challenged us to do good works for the vulnerable in our midst.

In every society, there will always be vulnerable members and it is our duty to protect such groups. Government is doing well on this front through its numerous programmes and we are grateful for Her Excellency’s initiatives that are in support of Government’s efforts,” he said.

He congratulated the First Lady for receiving the order of the star of Zimbabwe gold award in recognition of her philanthropic works for the nation.