UN praises First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy in the world

Nqobile Bhebhe

UN Tourism Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili has praised First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for spearheading and promoting gastronomy in Zimbabwe and the rest of the world.

He made the remarks at the official opening of the United Nations Tourism’s inaugural Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa in the resort city of Victoria Falls on Friday.

Zimbabwe was chosen to host the conference in recognition of the work being done by Dr Mnangagwa who has been promoting the concept of gastronomy tourism from the grassroots, in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar forum held in Spain in October 2023.

Mr Pololikashvili said Zimbabwe is hosting its Gastronomy Olympics at a time when Paris is hosting the Olympics.

“It’s a big event, a historical gathering,” he said.

He added that the presence of President Mnangagwa was inspiring and has taken the event to another level.

Mr Pololikashvili said Gastronomy is creating employment opportunities for the youth saying chefs are among the best-paid people in the world.