UN Seeks Young Entrepreneurs from Landlocked Developing Countries for Innovative Business Opportunities – Ministry of Youth

THE United Nations (UN) Office of the Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS) is inviting applications from young entrepreneurs who lead innovative businesses in Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

In an advert, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training encouraged youths between 18 and 35 years to participate. Application deadline is 22 March 2024 and applicants will be notified by 29 March 2024.

“The Ministry of Youth Empowerment , Development and Vocational Training is requesting young Zimbabweans entrepreneurs to participate in the forum at the LLDC3. The platform provides an opportunity to share knowledge, expertise and ambitions on a panel among global high-level speakers,” said the Ministry.

“The young entrepreneurs must have innovative ideas on how governments, the private sector and the UN can work together to seize opportunities for development.

“Applications are invited to share those ideas and view at the Third UN Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3)to be held from 18 to 21 June 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda,” read the advert.

Applicants are required to complete an online 4-minute questionnaires that will register them as candidates and be sponsored speakers for the Private Sector Forum at LLDC3.

“The private sector will bring Governments, businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and UN agencies from across the 32LLDCs; these will articulate the views, ideas, perspectives and commitments of the private sector.

“To be considered, the applicants should have the following requirements that include an ambitious mind looking to make a difference in their professional venture, aged between 18 to 35 years old, comes from LLDCs and working in the field of landlocked countries.”

