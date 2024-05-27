UN to raise US$430 million for Zimbabwe food aid

The United Nations (UN) on Mondaypledged to raise nearly US$430 million to help feed an estimated nine

million people facing food shortages as a result of a devastating drought that hit the southern Africa region this year.

The government has declared the drought a national disaster, and ismobilising over US$2 billion to feed all people facing hunger in thecountry.

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon,speaking at a signing ceremony for the pledge, said the the food situation in the country was grim, with just 700 000 tonnes of thestaple maize food expected to be harvested in 2023/2024 cropping season,out of an annual requirement of 2.2 million tonnes.

In addition, he said an estimated 1.4 million cattle were also at riskfrom the drought, which has forced Malawi and Zambia to also declare national food emergencies.

“The impacts of El Niño have negatively affected local production, withestimates of a 52 per cent shortfall. According to the Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report (CLAFA 1), by the Ministry of Lands,

Agriculture Fisheries and Rural Development, Zimbabwe’s crop productionwas negatively affected with 40 per cent of maize crop classified as ‘poor’, and 60 per cent as ‘a write off,” Kallon said.

“As cattle herds converge in search of forage and water, livestock diseases have increased. The livestock sector risks being seriously affected, in the coming winter season between June and October, due to

very poor pasture quality and lack of drinking water. To respond to thissituation, this Flash Appeal requires US$429.3 million for humanitarian partners to assist close to 3.1 million people,” he said.

He said the UN’s appeal for aid was complementary to government’s ownefforts, and the two had agreed to humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and humanity in the distribution

of assistance to the needy.

Kallon, however, noted that the aid would not solve the long-term shocks the country would suffer from climate change in future, and implored thegovernment to continue taking mitigatory efforts such as boosting

irrigation farming.

“Zimbabwe, intensive efforts are required to ensure that people acrossthe country can withstand the growing climatic shocks, as well as to tackle inequality and poverty, as highlighted in the country’s National

Resilience Strategy,” he said.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Local Government and Public WorksMinister, Daniel Garwe was still assessing the full impact of the drought, and how many people would require aid.

But he said priority food relief areas had been agreed such as school feeding, and cash handouts in urban areas, and also long-term mitigatory measures to be undertaken.

“The Humanitarian Appeal focuses on immediate needs, recovery and resilience building of the affected populace. In this stride, there is a moral obligation and urgency for the international community to lend a hand for life-saving support to those most in need,” he said.

New Ziana