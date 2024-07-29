UN tourism chief confident in Zimbabwe’s culinary academy for African gastronomy

United Nations Tourism Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the Gastronomy Academy in Victoria Falls on Friday

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

UNITED Nations (UN) Tourism Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili has expressed confidence that the planned Africa International Tourism Academy for Culinary Arts set for Zimbabwe will produce a new generation of talent that is able to take African gastronomy to the next level.

During a historic inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy for Africa which ended in Victoria Falls yesterday, a Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and the UN was signed.

Mr Pololikashvili told delegates that the conference laid the foundation for the long-term growth of gastronomy tourism.

“We will leave Victoria Falls with a roadmap that will enable us to build an Agenda for Gastronomy Tourism in Africa, to ensure that we do work to make gastronomy tourism benefit people and planet.

“With the Government of Zimbabwe, we will give students the knowledge and guidance they need to grow professionally,” he said.

“I have every confidence that it will produce a new generation of talent able to take African gastronomy to the next level and promote it to the world.

“By listening to the ideas of international experts and young entrepreneurs, we can tackle the big challenges and seize the opportunities regional gastronomy presents for Africa’s tourism,” he said.

Gastronomy tourism is the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism.

It reflects the culture, heritage, traditions and sense of community of different people and a way of promoting understanding among different cultures, and brings people and traditions closer together.

The benefits of gastronomy tourism include attracting tourists, enhancing the overall tourism experience, creating employment, boosting revenue for local businesses and fostering cultural exchange.

The tourism industry whose target is to be a US$5 billion industry by 2025, is on a growth trajectory.

One of the best gastronomy schools in the world, the Institute Paul Bocuse, is in city of Lyon, France.

It is well recognised for its prestige and approaches that are traditional yet modern.

Mr Pololikashvili said across Africa, chefs, entrepreneurs and investors are innovating with new flavours, dishes and concepts and businesses and governments are finding and supporting new talent.

He praised the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for leading the promotion of culture and culinary tourism.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Mnangagwa at the World Forum in San Sebastian, Spain. Her enthusiasm for the flavours and talent of Zimbabwe was clear and infectious and I could not wait to come and see and taste for myself.

“This is a country that holds onto its gastronomy traditions closely as shown by the Regional Traditional Festival backed by the First Lady.

“Alongside its stunning National Parks and wildlife, these dishes are putting Zimbabwe firmly on the gastronomy tourism map. They are front and centre of the ZimBho! global marketing campaign.

“This is exactly the kind of positive messaging we recognised at this week’s Brand Africa forum just across the border in Zambia.”