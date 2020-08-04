Uncle (23) jailed for bedding sister’s daughter (15)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 23-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man has a been slapped with an 18 months jail sentence after being convicted of bedding his elder sister’s daughter (15).

The accused whose name cannot be revealed to protect the girl, tricked the teenager into having sex with him on the pretext that a prophet had ordered him to be intimate with her.

The accused claimed he had been given a concoction to make her enjoy sex.

He was found guilty of incest when he appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Mr Taurasi Manwere facing rape charges.

The charges were later changed to incest after the juvenile told the court that she had consented to the sexual act.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison before 6 months were suspended for 5 year on condition of good behavior.

The remaining sentence was wholly suspended for 420 hours of community service.

Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Chimwaradze told the court that, on 15 July, the accused of Village Masiyiwa, Chief Njelele in Gokwe South, at around 1am, went to where the complainant’s bedroom hut and advised her that it was time to go and mould bricks at a nearby river.

“The accused hatched a plan to lure the minor to his bedroom hut,” Chimwaradze told the court.

Inside the bedroom, the court further heard, the accused told the complainant that he had been told by a prophet to control the complainant with a herb that would make her love and enjoy sex.

The two were caught in the act by the girl’s auntie who reported the matter to her grandmother and she in turn made a police report.