Uncle (27) on the run after impregnating niece (15)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GOKWE man (27) is on the run after allegedly impregnating his sister’s 15-year-old daughter.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor but is from Gandavaroyi area under Chief Chireya Gokwe North, is reported to have been habitually sexually abusing the girl until she fell pregnant.

The man had been staying with the girl since her mother is based in Kwekwe.

Gokwe North District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) Chairperson, Mr Martin Musakanda said they are seized with the matter.

“The girl is doing Form 1 at Gandavaroyi Secondary School and she was taken to Gandavaroyi Clinic where it was confirmed that she is 4 months pregnant. She has since been referred to the district hospital for further assessment and monitoring,” he said.

Mr Musakanda said officials were working on modalities to transport the girl from Gandavaroyi Gokwe North District Hospital.

He confirmed that police were hunting the suspected sexual predator after he ran away upon discovery of the pregnancy.

“Police are on the matter and have since launched a manhunt for the suspect. He ran away after he heard that the issue had been made public,” he said.

Developing story…