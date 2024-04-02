Uncle and niece jailed for 30 years for raping neighbour

Online reporter

A 28-YEAR-OLD man and his 20-year-old niece were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping their 15-year-old neighbour.

The niece facilitated her uncle to rape their neighbour.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On 27 January 2024, at a village in Wedza, the second accused person (Niece) approached the complainant (15) and informed her that she wanted to sleep over at the complainant’s house because her grandmother was away. She asked the complainant to accompany her back home to fetch her cell phone. When they entered the kitchen, the second accused person closed the door and blocked the exit, while the first accused person (Uncle) tripped the complainant from behind.”

Uncle raped the complainant once while the second accused person watched and then ordered her to go home and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The matter came to light on 3 February 2024 when the complainant told her aunt who reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

“The pair was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each”, said the NPAZ