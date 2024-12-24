Uncle jailed 20 years for raping a 4-year-old niece

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 32-YEAR-old man from Chief Mutasa was jailed 20 years by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for raping his four year old niece.

The unnamed man lured the child to his bedroom, undressed himself and the four-year-old before raping her. The matter came to light after a neighbour overheard the victim telling her friends during play time.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, the incident occurred on an unknown date during the afternoon when the offender lured the child to his bedroom

“In the bedroom, he undressed himself and the child, lay on his back, placed her on his stomach, and raped her. The offence came to light when a neighbour overheard the complainant disclosing the incident to another child during playtime on 7 June and advised her mother. The complainant was taken to the hospital for a medical examination,”

“He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. Three years were suspended for five years. He will serve 17 years effectively,” said NPAZ