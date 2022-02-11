Uncle Zex Mdawini up for a Nama

The Chronicle
Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
MUSICIANS Jah Prayzah, Nutty O and Janet Manyowa stole the limelight as the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) unveiled nominees with fast rising comedian Uncle Zex Mdawini, also up for a gong.
The announcement for the 20th edition was made on the Nama Facebook page in preparation for the award ceremony to be held on February 26, 2022 in Harare.
The 20th edition of the Nama will be held under the theme “Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels.”
Jah Prayzah and Nutty O topped with three nominations each while gospel singer Janet Manyowa got two nominations and Bulawayo comedian Hidden “Uncle Mdawini” Sibanda made his debut in the competition. There are 108 nominees.
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director, Nicholas Moyo noted with concern how the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected creatives, especially visual artists since lockdown restrictions kept most galleries and exhibitions closed for prolonged periods.
Also, a concerning lack of creativity and artistic depth in the dance entries was noted since “some of the submissions were too short to constitute a serious dance production for consideration.”
Amid the negativities, Mr Moyo noted some improvement in the literary arts category.
“There was a considerable increase in the amount of material submitted for the Literary Arts Awards. There were also a lot of good books submitted, while online submissions tended to be of inferior quality, as many submitted unpublished books. There was an impressive increase of entries of books in vernacular,” said Moyo.
He said there were 2 135 entries received for adjudication at the close of nomination period on November, 30 2021.
These entries were for the visual arts, theatre, literary arts, film and television, dance, media, spoken word, and music categories.
Notably, there were no nominees for the Outstanding Exhibition category.
Last year, the Namas were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were replaced by Nama Legends @40, an appreciation ceremony where 40 arts legends were recognised for their contribution to the industry.
Nama 2022 Full Nominees List:
1. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Lisa Magwenzi in Love shouldn’t hurt
Lorin Sibanda in Footprints
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Shuwa
Outstanding Male Dancer
Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance
John Cole in Gotta Feeling
Tichaona Chikara in Purpose Driven
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Mishael Ndlovu in Most High
John Cole in Loyal
Hillary Indie in Tipei Ndiro
Outstanding Dance Group
Ezimnyama Ensemble in Hope
Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Tipei Ndiro
2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work
Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda
Free at Last by Keith Zenda
Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga
Outstanding 3-Dimensional
Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada
Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa
Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi
My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa
Outstanding Mixed Media
Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare
Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah
Restoration by Forbes Mushipe
Outstanding Exhibition
No Nominees
3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Obert Dube
Kuda Rice
Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu
Outstanding Comedian
Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira aka @astra 632
Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini
Kudzai Chengedza
Special Mention
Mthokozisi Ncube
Social Media Skits
Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss
Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor
Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW
4. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga
Kennedy Nyavaya – Standard
Yvonne Ncube – Chronicle
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Monica Chanda aka Moechanda – Classic263
Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvari – Power FM
Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse – Power FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collette Musanyera – ZBC
Patience Nyagato – ZBC
Barney Mupariwa – ZBC
Outstanding Journalist – Online Media
Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW
SoProfound – Arnold Chirimuka
Earground – Plot Mhako
Special Mention:
Nash TV
5. THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Shawn Mundawarara in Choosing Sam
Cedric Musongwelwa in Deathbed
Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi in The Good Minister from Kunyarara
Outstanding Actress
Munyaradzi Guramatunhu in How are you really?
Eyahra Mathaiza in How are you really?
Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed
Special Mention
Patricia Putsai in Bleeding wounds
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Deathbed by Savanna Trust
Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre
How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company
Outstanding Director
Norbert Makoche in Bleeding wounds
Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?
Teddy Mangava in Deathbed
6. LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]
Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]
Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]
Outstanding Children’s Book
The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books PublishingCompany]
Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Tim’s Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart
Benom Pty Publishing]
Special Mention
ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]
Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi[Soar Publishers]
Outstanding Fiction Book
Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]
All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]
Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy MthulisiNdlovu]
Outstanding Poetry Book
Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]
For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]
Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]
7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood
Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins
Michael Kudakwashe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona
Dzevamwe
Outstanding Actress
Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins
Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi
Felistas Tizola as Immaculate in Two Dead Government Officials
Outstanding Music Video
Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa”Blaqs” Hlatshwayo ft. Jah
Prayzah
Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks
Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert
Sessions
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi
Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron
Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)
Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi
Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya
Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)
Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Sandra Sibanda
Herman Mpelo Mukombe
Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Dorcas Moyo
Gemma Griffiths
Outstanding Male Musician
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Rockford Josephat aka Roki
Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song
Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master
Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Outstanding Album
Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa
Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka
Nutty O
5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo.
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter Of The Year
X-Mo Squad
Bira Remadzisahwirwa
Gateway Stream
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Arnold Tongai Chirisa
Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe
Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz
– @eMKlass49