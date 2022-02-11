Uncle Zex Mdawini up for a Nama

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIANS Jah Prayzah, Nutty O and Janet Manyowa stole the limelight as the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) unveiled nominees with fast rising comedian Uncle Zex Mdawini, also up for a gong.

The announcement for the 20th edition was made on the Nama Facebook page in preparation for the award ceremony to be held on February 26, 2022 in Harare.

The 20th edition of the Nama will be held under the theme “Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels.”

Jah Prayzah and Nutty O topped with three nominations each while gospel singer Janet Manyowa got two nominations and Bulawayo comedian Hidden “Uncle Mdawini” Sibanda made his debut in the competition. There are 108 nominees.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director, Nicholas Moyo noted with concern how the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected creatives, especially visual artists since lockdown restrictions kept most galleries and exhibitions closed for prolonged periods.

Also, a concerning lack of creativity and artistic depth in the dance entries was noted since “some of the submissions were too short to constitute a serious dance production for consideration.”

Amid the negativities, Mr Moyo noted some improvement in the literary arts category.

“There was a considerable increase in the amount of material submitted for the Literary Arts Awards. There were also a lot of good books submitted, while online submissions tended to be of inferior quality, as many submitted unpublished books. There was an impressive increase of entries of books in vernacular,” said Moyo.

He said there were 2 135 entries received for adjudication at the close of nomination period on November, 30 2021.

These entries were for the visual arts, theatre, literary arts, film and television, dance, media, spoken word, and music categories.

Notably, there were no nominees for the Outstanding Exhibition category.

Last year, the Namas were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were replaced by Nama Legends @40, an appreciation ceremony where 40 arts legends were recognised for their contribution to the industry.

Nama 2022 Full Nominees List:

1. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Lisa Magwenzi in Love shouldn’t hurt

Lorin Sibanda in Footprints

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Shuwa

Outstanding Male Dancer

Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance

John Cole in Gotta Feeling

Tichaona Chikara in Purpose Driven

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Mishael Ndlovu in Most High

John Cole in Loyal

Hillary Indie in Tipei Ndiro

Outstanding Dance Group

Ezimnyama Ensemble in Hope

Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Tipei Ndiro

2. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work

Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda

Free at Last by Keith Zenda

Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga

Outstanding 3-Dimensional

Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada

Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa

Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi

My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa

Outstanding Mixed Media

Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare

Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah

Restoration by Forbes Mushipe

Outstanding Exhibition

No Nominees

3. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Obert Dube

Kuda Rice

Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu

Outstanding Comedian

Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira aka @astra 632

Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini

Kudzai Chengedza

Special Mention

Mthokozisi Ncube

Social Media Skits

Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss

Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor

Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW

4. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga

Kennedy Nyavaya – Standard

Yvonne Ncube – Chronicle

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Monica Chanda aka Moechanda – Classic263

Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvari – Power FM

Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse – Power FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Collette Musanyera – ZBC

Patience Nyagato – ZBC

Barney Mupariwa – ZBC

Outstanding Journalist – Online Media

Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW

SoProfound – Arnold Chirimuka

Earground – Plot Mhako

Special Mention:

Nash TV

5. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Shawn Mundawarara in Choosing Sam

Cedric Musongwelwa in Deathbed

Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi in The Good Minister from Kunyarara

Outstanding Actress

Munyaradzi Guramatunhu in How are you really?

Eyahra Mathaiza in How are you really?

Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed

Special Mention

Patricia Putsai in Bleeding wounds

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Deathbed by Savanna Trust

Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre

How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company

Outstanding Director

Norbert Makoche in Bleeding wounds

Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?

Teddy Mangava in Deathbed

6. LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]

Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]

Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]

Outstanding Children’s Book

The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books PublishingCompany]

Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Tim’s Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart

Benom Pty Publishing]

Special Mention

ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]

Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi[Soar Publishers]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]

All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]

Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy MthulisiNdlovu]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]

For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]

Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]

7. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood

Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins

Michael Kudakwashe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona

Dzevamwe

Outstanding Actress

Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins

Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi

Felistas Tizola as Immaculate in Two Dead Government Officials

Outstanding Music Video

Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa”Blaqs” Hlatshwayo ft. Jah

Prayzah

Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks

Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert

Sessions

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi

Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron

Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi

Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya

Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film)

Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Sandra Sibanda

Herman Mpelo Mukombe

Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Dorcas Moyo

Gemma Griffiths

Outstanding Male Musician

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Rockford Josephat aka Roki

Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master

Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Outstanding Album

Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa

Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka

Nutty O

5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo.

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter Of The Year

X-Mo Squad

Bira Remadzisahwirwa

Gateway Stream

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Arnold Tongai Chirisa

Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe

Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz

