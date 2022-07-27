UNDEFEATED: Rural school on verge of making history

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

A primary school football team in Plumtree is on the verge of making history — they might go the whole season unbeaten, which is unprecedented for a rural school.

For the first time ever, Nguwanyana Primary School could have their football team win the National Association for Primary Heads (Naph) National Ball Game Championships which commence in Bulawayo today with matches being played at the United College of Education (UCE).

Regardless of what happens this weekend in the national finals, this team has turned in an outstanding 2022 season.

Chronicle Sport interviewed the team ahead of their first game in the national finals, with their record standing at seven wins and four draws with zero losses.

With more wins when the finals kick off, they could take the national championship — and the players couldn’t even describe their excitement.

“I don’t even know how to put that in words. I’m ready! I’m ready to do it. I’m fired up,” said striker Alfodia Tshuma who scored 15 goals to propel his school to the finals.

The lads were backed by whistles and cheers every time they set foot on the playing field and they did not disappoint their legion of rural fans.

Head coach Tshakalisa Ncube said it’s all about hard work and practice.

“I’ve told them impeccable practice, impeccable games,” he said.

The coach joked it could be something else.

“It could be talent. I mean, I’m pretty sure that’s probably what it is,” he said.

The school’s benefactor, Wiseman Dube travelled with the team to Bulawayo for the final and is convinced the team will do well. Dube, who also owns Malipiti Football Club and Malipiti Academy, both based in Nguwanyana, funded the school through all the provincial qualifiers and is also funding them for the finals.

“This school is from my rural home and I have a passion for it. I have been funding them since they began the road to these finals and will continue to fund them. Many of the boys playing for the school belong to my academy and it only made sense for me to assist the school in this tournament,” Dube said.

The Nguwanyana football team has not only been beating traditionally stronger teams, they have also been winning by landslides.

Nguwanyana Run to the finals

Nguwanyana 7-0 Madabe

Nguwanyana 6-0 Kahlu

Nguwanyana 4-0 Tjingababili

Nguwanyana 4-0 Marula

Nguwanyana 3-0 Osabeni

Nguwanyana 2-2 Embakwe

Nguwanyana 0-0 Makhubu

Nguwanyana 2-0 Insiza

Nguwanyana 0-0 Bulilima

Nguwanyana 4-0 Gwanda South

Nguwanyana 0-0 Beitbridge

(Won 6-5 on penalties) to be crowned Matabeleland South Champions. — @RealSimbaJemwa