Under-19s get WC preps back on track

AFTER a disappointing start to their International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Under-19 World Cup preparations, Zimbabwe Under-19s have gotten their preparation campaign back on track after a victory over Ireland Under-19s on Monday in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Zimbabwe lost their first un-official warm up match against Ireland by 12 runs on Sunday before returning back to winning ways on Monday afternoon with an impressive 38 runs victory courtesy of an all round effort from Newman Nyamhuri.

The Young Chevrons won the toss and elected to bat first and went on to bat out their 50 overs, finishing on 242/9 before going on to bowl out their opponents for 204 runs for a victory that will prove a vital confidence booster ahead of the global showpiece.

In just the second ball of the match, Zimbabwe lost the wicket if Ryan Kamwemba for a golden duck before a half century from Newman Nyamburi and a couple of 30 scores in the middle helped the team post a defendable score. Nyamhuri top scored with a brilliant 57 runs off 64 balls while Kohl Eksteen, Brandon Sunguro chipped in with 33 and 35 runs respectively.

Panashe Taruvinga chipped in with 28 runs off 51 balls while Charlton Takawira made 22 runs off 40 deliveries. Matthew Weldon finished with figures of 3/48 for Ireland while Reuben Wilson, Harry Dyer and Scott Macbeth took two scalps apiece.

The Zimbabwean skipper went on to lead from the front with ball in hand, finishing with figures of 3/44 in his 10-over spell while Nyamhuri finished with figures of 2/42 in nine overs. Eksteen also claimed two wickets and conceded 30 runs in eight overs while Mashford Shungu and Calton Takawira took one scalp apiece. There were no half centuries from Ireland with their top scorer being Phillipe Le Roux with 31 runs off 43 balls.

Meanwhile, the skipper Schonken also urged his teammates to be fearless and stick to their game plan at the World Cup.

Schonken, who was part of the Young Chevrons at the last ICC Under-19 World Cup hosted by West Indies in 2022, was trusted with leading the team at this year’s tournament and armed with the experience from the last edition of the World Cup, the 18-year old captain has asked his fellow teammates to be fearless as they play their first international tournament.

The Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwe Under-19 team were placed in Group C of the World Cup and will play another official warm up match against Bangladesh and the United States of America (USA) before the start of the tournament.

Zimbabwe’s opponents in Group C of the World Cup are Australia, Sri Lanka and Namibia.

Utseya’s starlets will open their campaign on January 21 against Sri Lanka at the Kimberley Oval in the Northern Cape city of Kimberley.

Zimbabwe will then take on Australia on January 25 before facing Namibia in the last group fixture on January 27 at the same venue.

Five time winners of the coveted silverware and defending champions India are placed in Group A with Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States of America as they attempt to claim a record sixth Under-19 title.

Group B consists of South Africa, England, West Indies and Scotland, while Group D is made up of Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal

The top three sides from each group progress to the Super Six phase of the event ahead of the semi-finals and final in Benoni.

