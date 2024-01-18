Under The Sun second edition promises exclusive day-time fun

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The anticipated second edition of the exclusive gig, “Under The Sun”, is set to take place next month in Bulawayo, featuring a lineup of local acts.

The event on February 3 will move from the inaugural venue at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre to the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) grounds.

Last year’s headliner, Murumba Pitch, set the bar high, and this edition promises to build on that success. Attendees can look forward to performances by Umlungu Omnyama, DJ Crazy Black, DJ Nospa, Bryce DJ Klasiq, DJ Eugy, Ash T, DJ Sands, Kotwane Hikwa, Frosty, Dakudu, and KBrizzy.

Organiser Ash T from Bulawayo Exclusive Events shared that the outdoor event will kick off at 11am, providing a unique daytime entertainment experience. He said attendees are encouraged to bring their camp chairs or rent them on-site.

“The love for daytime entertainment inspired the event to take place, considering that most events are held at night, and not everyone wants to be out after dark. We promise a day filled with fun, and attendees should be punctual so as not to miss anything,” said Ash T. – @mthabisi_mthire