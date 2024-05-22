UNDP engages Bulawayo stakeholders on development projects

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

UNITED Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Zimbabwe is today holding its 2024 retreat in Bulawayo, which will have a panel discussion on the strengthening of the agency’s partnership with the Government to boost effective rollout of transformative projects.

Among the presenters is the UNDP Zimbabwe resident representative, Dr Ayodele Odusola, permanent secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti, his counterpart in the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development, Ambassador Rudo Chitiga, as well as Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart.

The delegation would also conduct a site tour of several projects being undertaken in the city such as the construction of an incinerator building and installation of a 250kg/hr incinerator, as well as a 350KwP solar installation, which is under construction at Mpilo Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals, respectively.

The entourage will also tour the National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory (NTRBL), which is undergoing upgrading and renovation to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) BSC III standards.

The UNDP has over the years strengthened its partnerships with both the public and private sector in a bid to harvest the best from different players towards the achievement of sustainable development.

One of UNDP’s efforts under the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund culminated in the establishment of the Jotsholo Abattoir in Lupane, Matabeleland North, an exemplary model of a private and public partnership.

The implementation of the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the roadmap for sustainable development between the UN and the Government of Zimbabwe (2022-2026), will see a systematic scaling of joint approaches and partnerships. The UN country team is working to help address priority development challenges in the country such as the Spotlight Initiative, a partnership of the UN with the European Union to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

In Zimbabwe, this is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and other partners to support women and girls living with disabilities, HIV and in rural settings.

In September 2022, the Zimbabwe Spotlight Initiative won the Fortitude Award at the Global Learning Symposum held in Cancún, Mexico. To date the programme has reached over five million and established national prevention mechanisms along with equipping law enforcement with state-of-art forensic labs to bring perpetrators to justice.