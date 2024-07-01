UNDP, Ministry of Local Government launch training to boost local authorities’ engagement with AfCFTA

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – July 1, 2024

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works (MoLGPW) today kicks off a series of training workshops aimed at strengthening the capabilities of local authorities to engage effectively with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The official kickoff will be launched at a Bulawayo hotel this morning by the chief director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Mrs Khonzani Ncube and will run up to July 11 here and in Mutare.

In an interview, Mr Paul Sixpence, UNDP Communications Officer, said the main objective of the workshops is to equip local authorities with a comprehensive understanding of the AfCFTA, its objectives, principles, and institutional framework to enhance their capacity to support and promote trade facilitation, investment, and industrial development within their jurisdictions.

He said the training will provide guidance on identifying and mitigating potential challenges such as market access issues, competition, and regulatory compliance and will also include strategies for risk mitigation and addressing these challenges effectively. “The key outcomes from the training include an enhanced understanding of AfCFTA, increased awareness of opportunities, development of local action plans, improved risk mitigation capabilities, strengthened collaboration among local authorities and improved capacity for trade promotion,” said Mr Sixpence.

He said the purpose of the project “Promoting Prosperity Pathways for Women and Youth-led MSMEs within AfCFTA” is to optimize the benefits of AfCFTA for women and youth enterprises by enhancing their market readiness and product development adding that the project aims to increase intra-African trade and support sustainable economic growth, particularly for women and youth in Zimbabwe

“The project takes a two-pillar approach, supporting sustainable inclusive growth by investing in knowledge, skills, and creating an enabling policy environment for intra-African trade. It also promotes equitable governance by ensuring accountability, good and governance and

transparency in alignment with SDG 16,” said Mr Sixpence.

He said the project aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, focusing on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and structural transformation. It also supports the UNDP strategic offer for Africa and contributes to various SDGs.