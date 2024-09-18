UNDP to construct largest waste incinerators in SADC Region for medical waste management, in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Mr Ayodele Odusola has said the agency is working on constructing two giant waste incinerators in Zimbabwe, set to be the biggest in the SADC region.

He told the Chronicle on Monday that the incinerators have capacity to incinerate both liquid and non-liquid medical waste.

“They are one of the most fascinating incinerators and would be able to serve the country in making sure medical waste is not left in open spaces,” he said.