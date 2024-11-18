UNECA and Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry host workshop to Validate Green Supplement for AfCFTA Implementation

Sikhulekelani Moyo [email protected]

THE United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) last week held a two-day validation workshop to present and discuss the draft Green Supplement to Zimbabwe’s National Strategy for implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

The Green Supplement focuses on developing green value chains for oleaginous plants, seeds, fruits, and the wood and paper industries.

An oleaginous plant is one from which vegetable oil can be extracted. Examples include rapeseed, sunflower and olive trees.

The supplement will complement Zimbabwe’s National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy which was developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade with support from UNECA and the European Union.

The workshop gathered feedback and insights from various stakeholders across Zimbabwe, fostering discussions to refine the Green Supplement and ensure it aligns with national priorities and existing policies.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe, the Director for Harare Metropolitan Province, Mr Dayford Ndhema, said the workshop aligns with Zimbabwe’s commitment to sustainable development in key value chains.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is dedicated to promoting environmentally friendly practices and encouraging climate-smart technologies to support inclusive economic growth for the benefit of all citizens,” he said.

ECA economic affairs officer Ms Bineswaree Bolaky, who was representing ECA’s Sub-Regional Office for Southern Africa (SRO-SA) conveyed the remarks of SRO-SA director, Eunice Kamwendo.

Ms Bolaky highlighted, that “UNECA is focused on integrating green and climate-aware policies into AfCFTA strategies, assisting Zimbabwe and other member states in crafting trade, industrial, and infrastructure policies that prepare them to leverage the opportunities of a global transition to a green economy.”

ECA emphasised its commitment to building partnerships that will help Zimbabwe address pressing challenges such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment, through sustainable trade and economic growth. Ms Bolaky said the importance of embedding climate resilience across policy areas to position Zimbabwe for success in an evolving green economy.

ECA consultant Mrs Carol Tagwireyi outlined the goals of the Green Supplement and shared how it aims to support Zimbabwe’s export competitiveness and sustainability through green growth and climate adaptation.

The supplement includes strategies for building long-term resilience and promoting green growth aligned with national development objectives.

The workshop achieved its goals of advancing understanding of the potential for green value chains under the AfCFTA, specifically in sectors critical to Zimbabwe’s economy. It also strengthened dialogue among stakeholders, fostering alignment across Zimbabwe’s trade policies and AfCFTA implementation efforts.

In closing, representatives from Minister of the Industry and Commerce and ECA reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Zimbabwe’s AfCFTA implementation strategy, acknowledging the valuable partnership between UNECA and the ministry.

@SikhuleeklaniM1