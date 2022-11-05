Uneducated philanthropist takes poor kids to school

Ethel Ncube, Chronicle Correspondent

GROWING up poor, an orphan and abused by a close relative gave a young Musawenkosi Vundla the determination to work hard and make something of his life.

Watching his aunt’s children go to school while he was left to tend to house chores did not break his spirit nor did it push him into a life of crime to survive the harsh realities of life.

Education remained a pipe dream for the youngster and growing up under the care of an abusive guardian did not help matters, and he found solace in the streets of Victoria Falls to fend for himself.

Fast forward to today, Vundla is not educated, does not have a glamorous career but has managed to set up a chain of grocery shops in Victoria Falls and has found a way to give back to the same community that shunned him as a child.

“I grew up with my aunt after my parents passed away when I was still young. My upbringing was very tough, my aunt did not bother to enrol me in primary school and I watched her kids go to class every day while I remained home working in the fields. The abuse became unbearable and I decided to run away from home and lived in the streets of Victoria Falls for years.

“As far as I can remember, I have always had a calling for helping people through prayers and I started assisting people in Victoria Falls and here I am today still doing the Lord’s work,” said Vundla.

He was denied access to education growing up but his heart bleeds when he sees young children fail to go to school because of financial constraints so he started assisting kids from poor backgrounds.

“Education is a right for every child but some parents fail to get their children into school because they do not have money so as a way of giving back to society, I pay school fees and buy stationery for less privileged children.

“I was denied that right to education but I would want to see these kids grow up and be doctors, nurses, pilots, teachers, engineers. Poverty should never stop kids from going to school,” he explained.

Joel Dube, whose daughter is a beneficiary of Vundla’s philanthropic work, said he was grateful that a well-wisher is taking care of his child’s educational needs.

“I really appreciate the help that my daughter is getting from Mr Vundla, my girl’s school fees are always paid on time and I only have to worry about other family needs such as rent and food.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected a lot of people and I lost my job but I’m happy that my daughter is still going to school, all thanks to Mr Vundla,” said Dube.

Living in the streets was hard for Vundla, especially the chilly winter nights and rainy days.

He is constructing three houses to give three Victoria Falls families roofs over their heads, a luxury that he could only dream about growing up in the streets of the resort town.

“I have been blessed to live a decent life through my spiritual work and I decided to build three houses for families that are struggling financially here in Victoria Falls. The houses are now at roof level and we are working hard to complete projects in the next six months,” he added.