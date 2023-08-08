“Ungayithi Vuu”, musician Jaycee Rapaddict sings

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

South Africa-based musician, Jaycee Rapaddict (real name Sindiso Moyo) has released a vibrant song titled “Ungayithi Vuu”.

The song which he penned down as a way to wind down from his novel which he has been penning since June, features musician Charfrizzer.

Jaycee Rapaddict who hails from Filabusi said the song is all about a friend confiding in his friend, pleading with him not to tell anyone.

“The song is a story of the things that transpired at a party. The guy explains his story to a friend whom he tells not to tell to anyone (ungayithi vuu). These are the things that happen eKasi where someone confides in another, but then that person goes on to tell somebody which then ends up in everyone knowing the story,” he said.

A versatile musician who mainly focuses on hip-hop, Jaycee Rapaddict who had a stint with Kalawa Jazmee said he decided to try something different from what he usually sings.

“It’s a beautiful house song and I just tried something different. This song wasn’t planned, I was just trying to see how people would react and it did work as people are receiving the song very well,” said the multi-award-winning musician.

He said the song is available on all platforms.

“The marketing strategy for this song was different from others as I had to send the song to people via WhatsApp because I believed that, eventually, they would do that on their own, so I decided I’d be the one to do so,” said Uhamba Nami hit-maker.

He said the song came as a way of easing a bit from his novel titled “My Life” which he started working on in June.

“The book is based on my true life story. I released it via Facebook and WhatsApp where I sent people inserts from chapters one to 41. There were so many details and it was an emotional phase for me so the song came at the right time because I needed to free my mind.” – @TashaMutsiba.