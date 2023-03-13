Unheralded Zimbabwean footballer scores in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNHERALDED 24-year-old Zimbabwean forward Mbonisi Ncube struck one of the goals for Botswana topflight army side BDF XI as they knocked Sua Flamingoes out of the Orange FA Cup with a 2-1 win on Sunday in Sowa Town.

Ncube struck in the 64th minute to get an equaliser for the Gaborone-based club as they staged a memorable comeback to secure passage to the round of 16. Godfrey Tauyatswala found the winner for BDF XI in the 82nd minute when he rose high to head in a corner.

Being a place behind Sua Flamingoes on the Botswana Premiership table, BDF XI who are on position nine found themselves trailing from Botshelo Mafoko’s 15th minute goal that was set through by Zimbabwean attacking midfielder Mcebisi Moyo.

Moyo didn’t finish the game as an injury forced his substitution in the 50th minute.

Some of the Zimbabwean players who played in Sunday’ game were Cleopas Dube who replaced countryman Rodi Sibanda in the 70th minute. Sibanda was reportedly unlucky not to score for Sua Flamingoes in the 60th minute when he dribbled past a defender before his ferocious shot was saved by the BDF XI keeper.

Meanwhile, Taurai Mangwiro-coached Orapa United too progressed to the next round courtesy of a 1-0 away win at Nico United.

Rahman Gumbo’s Morupole Wanderers also edged Lokgwabe United 1-0 to book a place in the last 16.

Masitaoka FC, coached by Mandla Mpofu are the team that secured their ticket to the last 16, winning 4-3 after penalty shootouts against Police XI. The match had ended 1-1 after regulation time. [email protected]