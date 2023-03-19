Unicef celebrates village healthcare workers

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has made notable progress in providing access to basic health services, progress made possible by the contributions of the village health workers and the professional nurses in the delivery of primary healthcare services, Unicef has said.

The international organisation applauded the country’s adoption of the Primary Health Care approach which has led to improved access to healthcare, especially in rural areas.

In a statement to launch a communication campaign on health, Unicef said health workers should be celebrated for their efforts to improve healthcare services in Zimbabwe.

“Village health workers and nurses at primary health facilities are crucial in ensuring access to basic health services in Zimbabwe. To highlight their work, UNICEF is launching a “Champions of Health” communication campaign through different communication channels. The campaign will coincide with the upcoming World Water Day later this month, as well as World Health Day and Immunization Week in April,” read the statement.

The statement reads that village health workers are instrumental in ensuring basic health services are available to those in need and generating demand for health services by the population, including immunization, which – together with Vitamin A supplementation – is one of the most cost-effective childhood health interventions.

“Central in Unicef’s communication campaign on health are the profiles of village health workers and professional nurses, which will be featured on the Unicef Zimbabwe website: www.unicef.org/zimbabwe and social media. Media will be invited to cover stories on the village health workers and professional nurses following media briefings and through media visits in the field. A radio campaign with Public Service Announcements with messages from frontline health workers will be broadcast on Star FM and community radios.”

The communication campaign on health will also highlight the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Unicef and health partners in supporting the work of village health workers and professional nurses.

