UNICEF launches child indicators database

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

[email protected]

UNICEF Zimbabwe on Tuesday launched a data repository platform for collection of statistics on child focused indicators to stregthen evidence based and data driven approach to programming, strategy formation and advocacy.

Speaking at the launch, Unicef representative Dr Tajudeen Oyewale said the repository is a first of its kind in Africa and is a result of accumulated data that was was extracted from various national survey sources in the past years.

He said it is designed to consolidate different data sources into a single unified platform for easy access, analysis and reporting.

“The repository will provide real provision of updated national and sub national child statistics. It constists of three main sections which are a main landing page, a data explorer page and a dashboard which allows a seamless experience by extracting essential insights and information that allows users to create a personalised experience,” said Dr Oyewale

The repository will serve a diverse range of stakeholders like government ministries, Unicef programme sections, Zimstat, independent researchers, academia and students.

Dr Oyewale said the launch was a testament to the commitment, dedication and expertise that Unicef Zimbabwe, their headquarters and the partner they are working with Zimstat has.

The representative said its the extra effort they are putting to harness the power of data to drive progress for children in the country.

“By consolidating our data assests, streamlining our data management processes and fostering collaborations, we are unlocking an immense resevoir of knowledge that will take our work to new heights,” said Dr Oyewale.

Zimstats director general Mr Taguma Mahonde said Zimstat in collaboration with partners continues to deliver statics for monitoring social and economic developments.

@flora_sibanda