Unidentified woman found dead in bush at a farm in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu – [email protected]

THE body of an unidentified woman was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a bushy area in Gwanda.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Insindi Ranch on October 12.

She said the informant Mr Khunamalo Moyo who works at the ranch found the body at around 12pm.

“I can confirm that the body of an unknown female adult was found in an advanced state of decomposition at Insindi Ranch on 12 October at around 12pm. A worker at the ranch Mr Khunamalo Moyo was moving around collecting logs when he sensed a bad smell.

“He looked around and he found the body of the woman underneath some tree branches. The woman was wearing a striped red and grey t-shirt. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body was conveyed to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary,” she said.

Insp Mangena said investigations are underway. She advised members of the public who are missing their relative to contact the police. Insp Mangena also invited members of the public with information that could lead to the identification of the woman to contact the police.

