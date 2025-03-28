Unifreight Africa posts resilient financial performance, declares dividend

Senior Business Reporter

Transport and logistics company Unifreight Africa has declared a dividend of US$200 000 (US$0.001878 per share) for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The declaration reflects confidence in Unifreight Africa’s underlying financial resilience and operational prospects, the company said in its latest financial report.

“Following careful consideration of the Group’s performance and future capital requirements, the Board has resolved to declare a dividend of US$200,000 (US$0.001878 per share) for the financial year ended December 31, 2024,” the statement added.

The company also noted that the Board will continue to review its dividend policy to ensure alignment with Unifreight Africa’s evolving financial position, profitability and broader growth objectives.