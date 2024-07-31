Unifreight Africa transports over 20 pc of Zimbabwe’s tobacco crop, cementing position as leading logistics provider

Michelle Moyo – [email protected]

TRANSPORT and logistics company Unifreight Africa has achieved a significant milestone, transporting over 20 percent of Zimbabwe’s total tobacco crop.

The accomplishment solidifies the company’s position as a leading transport and logistics provider in the industry, showcasing its expertise and capabilities in handling sensitive and high-value cargo.

With the notable achievement, Unifreight Africa demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients, ensuring timely and secure transportation of their goods.

The company’s expanded market share in the tobacco sector also underscores its strategic focus on growth and expansion, positioning it for continued success in Zimbabwe’s logistics industry.

According to Unifreight Africa’s 2023 annual report, company chairman Mr Peter Annesley said that its growth is underpinned by quality contracts they have been able to execute following the completion of the fleet expansion project in 2023.

With a strengthened fleet and a solid contract pipeline, Unifreight Africa is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the logistics sector.

Mr Annesley’s comments highlight the company’s focus on strategic investments and quality service, which have been key drivers of their expansion and market leadership.

“We have successfully secured a larger share of the tobacco market and now transport over 20 percent of the total Zimbabwean tobacco crop,” he said.

He added that in fiscal year 2023, the group posted a profit of ZWL 192billion. This was largely attributed to improvements in operating margins, which rose from 0 percent in 2021 to 2,56 percent in 2022, and further to 20,6 percent in 2023.

The significant increase in operating margins has, in turn, driven the company’s profitability, positioning Unifreight Africa for continued success and growth in the logistics industry.

“Tobacco transportation remained a cornerstone of our operations in 2023, and we are thrilled to report a remarkable 70 percent increase in tobacco transport volumes compared to the previous year. With the strategic addition of new prime movers to our fleet, we successfully transported an impressive 38 million kilograms of tobacco from the regional floors, cementing our position as the leading logistics provider in this critical sector.

“This significant surge in tobacco transportation not only solidified our market leadership but also made a substantial contribution to our revenue growth, driving business expansion and profitability. The increased capacity and efficiency of our fleet enabled us to meet the growing demands of our clients, further strengthening our relationships and reputation in the industry. As we look to the future, we are confident that our tobacco transportation business will continue to thrive, underpinned by our commitment to exceptional service, operational excellence, and strategic investment in our capabilities,” said Mr Annesley.

