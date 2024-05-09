Unique Mother’s Day celebrations across the city: Find your perfect event

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

Mother’s Day is just around the corner! If you need a reminder or missed the date, mark your calendars for May 12.

Choosing how to celebrate with your mom can be tough due to the abundance of enticing options. If you are in Bulawayo, fear not, as Showbiz Chronicle has compiled a list of delightful events for you to explore and treat your mom on her special day.

Mother’s Day Lunch and Paint & Sip

For just US$22, enjoy an outdoor event hosted by Vimbai’s Cuisine at Hillside Dams Conservancy. This gathering allows special women to unwind with a glass of wine and dabble in painting, concluding with a luncheon. Ideal for young mothers looking to savour a glass of wine for the first time in a while.

Mother’s Day High Tea

When was the last time you had a quality day out with your lovely mother, just the two of you, away from everyone else? This high tea, priced at US$50, offers a perfect escape for mothers and daughters to reminisce and celebrate the beautiful memories they’ve created together.

Art Experience

If your mom appreciates art, then the Indaba Book Cafe is the place to be this Sunday. For US$25, reserve a spot for your mom where she’ll receive painting supplies and enjoy some refreshments.

Mother’s Day Lunch

Treat the special lady in your life to a time of great food and company with other women at an event organised by Impala Events. For US$120, spoil her with an executive lunch and high tea, a limousine ride, and a special customised gift.

The Green Table Webinar

New moms, this one’s for you! Hosted by Dr Kamhara-Mutape, this webinar features various specialists discussing childbirth and its effects on a new mother’s body. If you are grappling with issues like low self-esteem and body weight, this event offers a great opportunity to learn and bond with your little one right from home.