Unique Talent Search auditions start in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE first edition of the Unique Talents in Zimbabwe (UTZ) auditions is set to be held this weekend in Bulawayo.

A brainchild of Ashley Brenda Moyo aka Ms Unique, a young talented lady who is doing whatever it takes to change the arts sector to be a better place, the search is meant to create international avenues for local creatives.

The Bulawayo auditions will be held Silwane Nectar Reserve on Saturday with radio personalities Cde Phil and DJ Vas set to be the hosts.

Said Ms Unique:

“Everything is set for the first edition of our auditions where the search will be in the City of Kings and Queens and we chose the city as the first stop because of its cultural hub status.

“We expect people to come in numbers as our partners who have availed the venue have also facilitated for a shuttle bus from City Hall to the venue,” she said.

Ms Unique said the second edition of the search will be in Midlands province on October 29 at a town to be announced before other editions are hosted in the remaining eight provinces.

The final top 10 finalists will attend a boot camp where they will get physical training from professional trainers and famous artistes.

Ms Unique said the top three will compete at South Africa’s Got Talent with transport and accommodation.

[email protected]_mthire